Are JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Still Together? Dating Update

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JoJo Siwa surprised fans by stepping into the spotlight with her co-star Chris Hughes after their time together on Celebrity Big Brother UK this spring. The duo officially became a couple in June 2025, following weeks of chemistry and speculation. In October, they made their red-carpet debut at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars, confidently confirming their status—so yes, the rumors were true.

From platonic housemates to a public power couple, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know about the nature of JoJo and Chris’ relationship here.

How Did JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Meet?

The former Dance Moms child star and Chris met on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, and it was very clear to viewers that they had chemistry. At the time, JoJo was still in a relationship with now-former partner Kath Ebbs, who said in an April 2025 Instagram video that JoJo had dumped them at an after-party following the Celebrity Big Brother season 24 finale.

“I flew here [to London], and I went to the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience and, obviously, I wanted to address my feelings of hurt and work through them like all relationships do,” Kath said in the clip. “But before I could even get back to the hotel, I went to the after-party with my, I guess now ex, and was dumped at the party. I was told there were ‘confused feelings’ there, do with that what you will, and that they had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend their foreseeable future with.”

JoJo addressed their breakup during a subsequent interview on This Morning. She noted, “Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they [Kath] didn’t want to attend, and then about an hour into the wrap party, they decided they wanted to. And I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and … they straight up asked me if I was happy and I said, ‘No.’”

During Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo said she no longer identified as gay, but rather queer.

Chris Hughes & JoJo Siwa’s Age Gap

Chris and JoJo share a 10-year age gap. As of April 2026, JoJo is 22 years old, while Chris is 33.

Are Chris Hughes & JoJo Siwa Dating?

Yes! The pair officially confirmed their romance last year.

Initially, after filming Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025, JoJo described their relationship as “platonic” during a joint appearance on This Morning. However, in June 2025 JoJo told The Guardian that their bond “isn’t platonic anymore,” adding she was “absolutely head over heels” for Chris and that their connection felt deeply genuine. Chris has since spoken openly about their relationship, telling The Sun‘s Fabulous Magazine that he felt a “magical” pull from the beginning and that he’d love to marry JoJo one day.

Are JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Still Together?

Yes — in fact, JoJo and Chris celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in April 2026. The couple took to Instagram to share their own sweet love notes to each other.

“A year ago today, we said our first hello, our first hug, our first laugh… the beginning of so many,” JoJo captioned her post. “So forever grateful to the walls of that house. One year since walking into the Big Brother house, one year since my smile grew in a way I didn’t know possible. Today, I’m reminded of the moment that quietly changed everything.”