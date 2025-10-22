Chris Hughes & JoJo Siwa’s Age Gap: How Old They Both Are Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are officially a couple after weeks of speculation about their connection following Celebrity Big Brother UK. The two met during season 24 of the reality show, where their chemistry quickly became apparent, despite JoJo still being in a relationship at the time with now-former partner Kath Ebbs. In an April 2025 Instagram video, Kath claimed JoJo broke up with them at an after-party following the season finale.

In their first joint interview after the finale, Chris described their relationship as a “soulmate friendship,” with JoJo echoing that sentiment and calling it “platonic.” As romance rumors continued to swirl, the “Karma” singer insisted they were just friends.

Now, JoJo has confirmed their relationship is “not platonic anymore.” Speaking to The Guardian, she said, “It’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him—and he’s the same way.”

Find out how old JoJo and Chris are—and how big their age gap really is—below.

Who Is Chris Hughes?

Chris is a TV personality and model who rose to fame as a contestant on Season 3 of Love Island UK in 2017. He has since worked as a presenter and appeared in several reality and sports-related TV projects.

How Old Is Chris Hughes?

Chris was born on December 22, 1992, which makes him 32 years old as of 2025.

How Old Is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo was born on May 19, 2003, making her 22 years old as of 2025.

What Is the Age Difference Between Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa?

There is a 10-year age gap between Chris and JoJo.

What Has JoJo Siwa Said About Her Sexuality?

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, JoJo has since shared that she prefers to identify as “queer” rather than “lesbian,” as she revealed during her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

On June 1, JoJo also kicked off Pride Month with a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, celebrating her evolving journey and embracing love in all its forms.

“Happy day 1 of the happiest month. What I have learned over the last 22 years is that pride is all about love, acceptance, and celebration. No matter who you are or what you are, you are you, you are beautiful, and you are perfect,” she wrote at the time.

She continued, “Everyone’s story is different and everyone’s journey is different. The most beautiful thing about love is that it’s just love. Happy pride to the beautiful lgbtqia+ community, to the alias, and to all that exist :).”