Are JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Dating? Get Update

JoJo Siwa found herself in a little bit of reality TV drama after appearing in Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this year. The former Dance Moms child star was rumored to be dating Chris Hughes, whom she seemed to be getting closer with throughout the 24th season of the show. Although both of them denied the romance rumors, their chemistry is undeniable. So, is it true — are JoJo and Chris dating?

How Did JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Meet?

JoJo and Chris met on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, and it was very clear to viewers that they had chemistry. At the time, JoJo was still in a relationship with now-former partner Kath Ebbs, who said in an April 2025 Instagram video that JoJo had dumped them at an after-party following the Celebrity Big Brother season 24 finale.

“I flew here [to London], and I went to the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience and, obviously, I wanted to address my feelings of hurt and work through them like all relationships do,” Kath said in the clip. “But before I could even get back to the hotel, I went to the after-party with my, I guess now ex, and was dumped at the party. I was told there were ‘confused feelings’ there, do with that what you will, and that they had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend their foreseeable future with.”

JoJo addressed their breakup during a subsequent interview on This Morning. She noted, “Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they [Kath] didn’t want to attend, and then about an hour into the wrap party, they decided they wanted to. And I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and … they straight up asked me if I was happy and I said, ‘No.’”

During Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo said she no longer identified as gay, but rather queer.

Chris Hughes & JoJo Siwa’s Age Gap

Chris and JoJo have a 10-year age gap. She is currently 22 years old, and the U.K. TV personality is 32 as of June 2025.

Are Chris Hughes & JoJo Siwa Dating?

JoJo and Chris have denied the dating rumors, with both of them appearing on This Morning in April 2025 and calling their bond platonic. However, the pair have appeared in social media posts together, and fans were convinced that it was a sign of romance.