Chris Hughes’ Net Worth: How Much the Reality TV Star Has

Image Credit: GC Images

Chris Hughes knows how fame can snowball out of control. After getting his big break on Love Island, the Gloucestershire, England, native gradually worked his way up the ladder of television as a reality star and sports presenter. His hard work paid off, and since then, he’s increased his net worth and overall public image. And in 2025, his personal life made headlines when he was romantically linked to Celebrity Big Brother co-star JoJo Siwa, a fellow reality TV personality, who is a decade younger than Chris.

How Did Chris Hughes Get Famous?

Chris is known for finishing in third place on Love Island in 2017. Afterward, he collaborated with his Love Island co-star Kem Cetinay to form the duo Chris & Kem.

While making music, Chris continued to land reality television gigs before eventually becoming a sports presenter with BBC.

Chris Hughes’ Net Worth

Chris’ net worth has gradually risen over time with new television and business gigs. As of 2025, his net worth is around £1.4 million, according to The Sun.

Chris Hughes’ Dating History

Before he was romantically linked with JoJo, Chris previously dated English singer Jesy Nelson from early 2019 to early 2020 and golfer Annabel Dimmoc from mid-2021 to mid-2022.

After meeting JoJo on Celebrity Big Brother, Chris started sharing photos with her to his Instagram account. In April 2025, he included JoJo in multiple photos within a carousel that was captioned, “Lots of amazing memories, and an experience of a lifetime I shall keep close to my heart. Thank you so much for some really sweet messages the past week, I appreciate them a lot and they gave me a feeling to be thankful for. Special shout-out to everyone in the house, you made the ride a journey, friendships to last a lifetime, you all know who you are! So many moments to cherish.”

Is Chris Hughes Datig JoJo Siwa?

Yes, JoJo confirmed that she and Chris were officially together in a June 2025 interview with The Guardian. Weeks after insisting that their bond was nothing more than “platonic,” JoJo was asked by the publication about the nature of their relationship.

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection,” the Dance Moms alum said, adding, “And I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.”

During their time on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo and Chris’ chemistry was undeniable and seemed to pop off the screen for viewers. From this, JoJo told the publication she understands the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

“People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop,” she acknowledged. “I think everyone’s just curious, and I can’t blame them.”