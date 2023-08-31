‘AGT’ Results: Which Acts Have Made It Through The Qualifiers?

The America’s Got Talent season 18 live shows are in full swing. The second round of qualifiers went down on August 29 as 11 more acts took the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote. On August 30, the next two acts to make it to the season 18 finals were announced.

The top 5 acts of the second round of qualifiers were Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Alfie Andrew, Ahren Belisle, Ryland, and Murmuration. The acts were narrowed down to the top 3: Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Ahren, and Murmuration. Ahren is headed to the finals along with Murmuration after America’s votes came in.

Lavender Darcangelo

Lavender Darcangelo was among the first two contestants to make it to the season 18 finals. The singer, who is blind and autistic, has dazzled the judges and America from her very first performance. She earned Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer after her show-stopping audition performance of Irena Cara’s “Out Here On My Own.” Her audition video went viral and has over 4 million views on YouTube.

For her qualifiers performance, Lavender sang an incredible rendition of Foreigner’s “I Wanna Know What Love Is.” The judges gave her a standing ovation. Simon Cowell praised her “beautiful” performance.

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane stole our hearts with their adorable dog act. Adrian and Hurricane returned to the stage with another fun and lovable routine. Howie Mandel declared that Adrian & Stoica & Hurricane is “favorite dog act ever on AGT.” Heidi admitted that it’s “mind-blowing” to her how Adrian pulls off his act.

Ahren Belisle

Ahren Belisle is one of the most original comics in AGT’s history. The comedian is mute and uses a text-to-speech app in his stand-up routines. Ahren was funnier than ever in his latest performance. He brought his dog along for the ride, too. He hilariously hit on Sofia Vergara and accidentally called her “Sofia Viagra.”

Murmuration

Murmuration was Howie’s Golden Buzzer act this season. The dancers returned to the AGT stage for a powerful and truly stunning performance during the season 18 qualifiers. Simon raved that their performance was “literally perfection” and said Murmuration was “in a different league to anything we’ve seen so far.” Now they’re headed to the finals!