Putri Ariani: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old Blind Singer Competing On ‘AGT’

Putri’s audition will air during the June 6 episode.

Putri won Indonesia’s Got Talent.

Putri is blind.

The America’s Got Talent season 18 auditions continue on June 6 with new acts coming to the stage in hopes of getting a “yes” from the judges. Singer Putri Ariani will be performing during the all-new episode, and she’s definitely going to be an audition to remember.

So, who is Putri Ariani? She has one sensational voice and a powerful story. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the 17-year-old singer who will likely become an instant frontrunner.

Putri is competing in America’s Got Talent season 18.

Putri will audition in the June 6 episode of America’s Got Talent. Three days before the episode, Putri was finally able to reveal on her Instagram that she auditioned for the show. “I cannot wait to share more about my fun American adventure and take you along on the journey to the stage for @agtauditions,” she wrote.

Putri was born blind, but she’s never let that get in the way of her dreams.”I will never give up because I know that I’m invincible, not invisible. I’m capable. I’m powerful. I’m brave. I’m spectacular. I believe that everyone has their own potential,” Putri said during a TEDx performance.

Putri won season 2 of Indonesia’s Got Talent in 2014. Following her win, Putri was nominated for Best New Artist at the Indonesian Music Awards.

Putri has already released original music.

Putri dropped her debut album, Melihat Dengan Hati, in 2020. She has also released several singles. Her song “Tak Mampu Lupa” has been streamed over 11 million times on Spotify since its release in 2022. Her latest release is the single “Kamu Lagi.”

Putri can also play musical instruments.

Putri is highly skilled at the piano. She can also play the flute. She frequently posts videos on her Instagram playing musical instruments and singing.