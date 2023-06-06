‘AGT’ Recap: A 17-Year-Old Blind Singer Stuns The Judges & Earns Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

The second week of America’s Got Talent season 18 auditions begins with Lambros Garcia, a 10-year-old dancer. His performance is full of energy. This kid has some serious moves!

After his performance, Lambros begins to cry. This means a lot to him because he’s been bullied by his peers. “You dance with such joy, such precision,” Howie Mandel says. Sofia Vergara tells Lambros that the haters “bully you because they envy you.” Simon Cowell raves that Lambros has a “natural stage presence, and that’s something you can’t fake.” The judges give Lambros a “yes” across the board.

The singing group Sainted from Charlotte, North Carolina, takes the stage next. The group brings their A-game with their performance. They have the audience up and dancing, as well as Heidi Klum and Sofia. “It’s young, it’s exciting, it’s not what you think choir is,” Howie says. Heidi loves the group’s “vibe.” Sofia even says the group is one of her “favorites” so far.

The Ramadhani Brothers have been training for 5 years for this moment. This is their first time in America, and they’re ready to show everyone their head-to-head balancing. They keep everyone on the edge of their seat with one brother balancing his brother on his head. They make it to the top of the ladder and down with no net.

“I’ve never seen anything so amazing,” Terry Crews says. Howie declares, “That is the scariest, most dangerous act I have ever seen on America’s Got Talent.” Simon says the performance was “unbelievable. It was from start to finish about as close to perfection I’ve seen over the years.” Naturally, the Ramadhani Brothers are moving on to the next round.

Dance group Avantgardey has traveled all the way from Japan, and they are total showstoppers. “You are so beyond in sync,” Heidi tells the group. Sofia adds, “This was beyond what I expected. It was something weird that we’ve never seen.” This crazy group is moving on!

Putri Ariani takes the stage next. The 17-year-old singer, who is blind, is from Indonesia. Her dream is to win a Grammy Award and go to Julliard. She dazzles with a gorgeous performance of her original song “Loneliness.” Simon likes her so much that he wants her to sing a second song. Putri performs Elton John’s “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.”

She gets a standing ovation from everyone in the room. Sofia calls her an “angel.” Howie thinks Putri is a “superstar.” Simon points out that she has an “amazing, distinctive voice.” Simon decides to give Putri his Golden Buzzer this season. “I am blown away,” Simon tells Putri backstage.

Magician Mandy Moden shines with her act. She gets a little cheeky with Heidi during the performance. “You’re so funny, and I didn’t expect to have so much fun,” Simon says. Howie is already a “huge fan” and believes she deserves to have her own show in Vegas. The judges are excited to see what Mandy does next.

Zoe Erianna is about the cutest 6-year-old you’ve ever seen. The little one sings an adorable rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” Sofia tells Zoe she’s one of her favorite contestants. “I love your stage presence,” Heidi says. “Very well done.” Simon calls Zoe “fearless.” She’s headed to the next round!

Muhamed Kahrimanovic has come from Germany to break his own Guinness world record for the most coconuts broken in one minute. Unfortunately, he doesn’t break his record.

Country singer Mitch Rossell is ready for the next chapter of his music career. He suffered great tragedy early on in life. He takes his pain and channels it into a beautiful and tender original song. Howie points out Mitch’s words and emotions in his performance. He thinks it’s “simple brilliance.” Simon adds, “I loved every part of that… it was sincere. I really, really think people are going to connect with you.” Mitch is going to be on to watch this season!

The final act of the night comes from Ray Wold and his 85-year-old mom. In a surprising twist, Ray lights himself on fire before he starts throwing fiery knives near his own mom! Throughout the act, Ray remains on fire. There are a couple of explosions, followed by more knife-throwing. At one point, Howie presses his red X. After the act is over, Simon has to point out to Ray that his hat is still on fire!

“This was such a hot mess. I loved it,” Heidi says. Sofia thinks Ray’s mom is the “star of the show.” While Howie’s on the fence, Simon tells Ray, “I loved this act. How could you not?” He believes this act proves that you’re “never too old to chase your dreams.” While Howie gives Ray a “no,” the rest of the judges want to see Ray and his mom back on stage.