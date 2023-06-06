Mitch Rossell: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Mitch is auditioning for AGT season 18.

Mitch suffered a terrible tragedy at a young age.

Mitch has toured with Garth Brooks.

Mitch Rossell’s heartfelt audition will probably bring a tear to your eye. The country singer is taking the America’s Got Talent stage during the second round of auditions on June 6. After watching the early preview, Mitch has what it takes to go the distance in the competition.

So, who is Mitch Rossell? The 35-year-old from east Tennessee is already making a name for himself in the world of country music. Here’s everything you need to know about Mitch.

Mitch performs an original song for his audition.

Before he performs, Mitch tells the judges that this is a “true story about my life.” The judges are very impressed with his performance. “I love every part of that. I love your voice. I love the song,” Simon Cowell says. “It was sincere.” Mitch revealed to the judges that the “ultimate dream is just to reach my potential.”

Mitch’s father passed away when he was 10.

His father died in a drunk driving accident, as well as his grandfather and grandmother-in-law. His grandfather was driving one way, and his dad was driving the other. A drunk driver hit his grandfather’s car, sending him into his father’s lane. Mitch was just 10 years old when his family members died. He admitted that the next few years were “really challenging” for him.

Mitch learned how to play guitar because of his dad.

After high school, Mitch really wanted to connect with his dad. That was when he decided he wanted to learn how to play the guitar. “It was really the only thing he ever really asked me to do,” Mitch said in his introduction video. He began playing shows and making a career out of it.

Mitch joined Garth Brooks on tour.

Mitch traveled with Garth Brooks on his 2022 stadium tour. He also wrote 4 of Garth’s singles, including “Ask Me How I Know,” according to his official website. Garth introduced Mitch during his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.

Mitch has released original music.

Mitch has dropped a number of singles over the years, including the duet “Ran Into You” with Trisha Yearwood, Garth’s wife. His singles “All I Need To See” and “Then Again” have been streamed over 20 million and 15 million times on Spotify.