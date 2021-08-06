Terry Crews’ Wife Rebecca King-Crews: Everything To Know About Their 30+ Years Together

Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca have had an up-and-down relationship since tying the knot in 1989. Learn all about the couple’s 32 years (and counting!) of marriage.

Terry Crews, 53, had had quite the complicated marriage to Rebecca King-Crews, 55, The couple tied the knot in 1989, and 32 years later, they’re still together and are parents to five beautiful children. But Terry and Rebecca’s success as a couple has not come easy, as they’ve overcome challenges like Terry’s infidelity and porn addiction and Rebecca’s bought with cancer.

Still, Terry and Rebecca have managed to survive it all while continuing to being honest about the obstacles they’ve faced together. “He’s the hero of our story, in my opinion,” Rebecca told PEOPLE in March 2021. “He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person.” Below, learn everything you need to know about Terry and Rebecca’s marriage.

How Did Terry & Rebecca Meet?

Terry and Rebecca met in college during the ’80s. At the time, Terry was a football player at Western Michigan University, which Rebecca attended to pursue music and theater career, according to Heavy. And while the two ultimately ended up together, their initial interactions were far from romantic. “He almost got stuck in the friend zone. He was a little too nice,” Rebecca told E! News in 2018. Terry agreed, telling the publication, “I had to earn it.” But luckily Terry eventually got his act together, and the two entered into a romantic relationship.

When Did Terry & Rebecca Get Married?

Terry and Rebecca said “I do” on July 29, 1989. Not much is known about the wedding ceremony, but their time as a family of two didn’t last long as their daughter Azriel was born less than a year after the nuptials. A year after that, Terry was drafted into the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams. Talk about a wild first two years of marriage!

Terry & Rebecca Have 5 Kids

Terry and Rebecca are proud parents to five children: Naomi, Azriel, 31, Tera, 22, Wynfrey, 17, and Isaiah, 16. The entire family was featured on the BET reality series The Family Crews, which ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2011. The episodes featured hilarious moments between the seven-person Crews clan.

Terry has absolutely loved having a big family. In fact, the America’s Got Talent host even said in 2016 that he would love to welcome a sixth child via adoption. “I keep saying, ‘We’ve got to wait until we’re ready,’ but we weren’t ready for our own kids. It’s weird. You’re never ready … Literally, one day we’re just going to have to do it!” Terry told Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Rebecca said, “It’s something we discussed back when we were first married. It was something that I always felt kind of called to do. I would see ads in magazines, and I would just stare at them like, ‘I’m going to do that one day.’ ”

Terry & Rebecca Have Had A Few Rough Patches

Three decades of marriage has not been easy for Terry and Rebecca. They’ve weathered many storms together, most notably Terry’s infidelity. In 2010, Terry called Rebecca from NYC and admitted he had cheated on her. He also confessed to having a porn addiction. In Terry’s 2021 audio memoir Stronger Together, Rebecca admitted she had a feeling Terry may be cheating. “These odd little sayings were coming to me, like, ‘You’re going to have a new marriage,’ ” she said, per PEOPLE.

The couple referred to that day as “D-Day,” and it nearly destroyed their marriage. Rebecca threatened to leave Terry, but he promised to attend therapy and rehab and repair his mistakes. Terry did just that, and against all odds, he and Rebecca survived the storm. He later showed his full support for Rebecca when she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2020. She underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, and Terry was there for her every step of the way. “I tease him all the time — I’m like, did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!’ ” Rebecca told PEOPLE.

Terry Crews’ Best Moments With Rebecca King-Crews

Through all the ups and downs, Terry and Rebecca have come out stronger than ever. The couple has been completely transparent about their struggles, but they’ve also acknowledged how they’re in probably a better place together than ever before. “I watched my husband transform — I have the softer, gentler, kinder Terry now,” Rebecca said to PEOPLE. “I’m thankful because our story could have gone another way, had he not decided that we were worth fighting for.”