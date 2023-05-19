Jim Brown: 5 Things To Know About NFL Legend & Hollywood Actor Dead At 87

NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown died on May 18, 2023

He was not only one the best NFL players of his time, but he transformed into a movie star after his retirement

Jim also dedicated much of his time to civil rights activism

Jim Brown, the former NFL star turned Hollywood actor, has died at the age of 87. His wife, Monique Brown, announced the news on Jim’s Instagram page on May 19, 2023 with a statement that accompanied a photo of her kissing him on his forehead, as seen here. “It is with profound sadness that I announced the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” Monique’s statement read. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home.”

“To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” Monique continued. “Our hearts are broken…” Jim was drafted by The Cleveland Browns in 1957 and quickly became one of the best pro athletes at the time. As mentioned above, his impressive career took him far beyond the sports world. Learn five things about the late star here.

Jim Brown Was Regarded As One Of The Best Athletes Of The 20th Century

James “Jim” Nathaniel Brown was born on Feb. 17, 1936 in San Simons Island, Ga. His parents were Swinton and Theresa Brown, but he was primarily raised by his grandparents in his early years, according to USA TODAY. He grew up on Manhasset, Long Island and excelled in all the sports her played, which included football, basketball, and lacrosse. After a successful high school athletic career, Jim received not only acceptances, but athletic scholarship offers from 42 schools, per The Hollywood Reporter. He attended Syracuse University, and in his senior year, earned first-team All-America honors, and was the fifth in the running for the coveted Heisman Trophy.

As mentioned above, he was drafted by The Browns and immediately became a breakout star and was named being named Rookie of the Year following his first pro season. During his month game, he impressively earned his first NFL record by rushing 237 yards against the Rams. His record held for 40 years. He also led The Browns to the Super Bowl in 1964, where they cinched the Lombardi Trophy.

Jim shocked fans when he retired from the NFL in 1966 at the age of 30 years old. At the time, he was the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards and a four-time NFL MVP. He also impressively never missed a game in his NFL career. Jim was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.

Jim Brown Quit Football For Hollywood

When Jim retired from the NFL, he had already begun acting. He previously said he wanted to take a chance at Hollywood so he could “have a hand in the struggle that is taking place in our country,” he explained in a Feb. 1968 Playboy interview (via The Hollywood Reporter). His debut acting role was in 1964’s Western, Rio Conchos, and he went on to book gig after gig, with nine on his IMDb page just between ’64 and ’69.

“Have you ever been to any Negro theater with a movie going, with a Negro in it? Well, you can just feel the tension of that audience, pulling for this guy to do something good, something that will give them a little pride,” he gushed in his Playboy interview. “That’s why I feel so good that Negroes are finally starting to play roles that other Negroes, watching, will feel proud of, and respond to, and identify with, and feel real about, instead of being crushed by some Uncle Tom on the screen making a fool of himself.”

Jim Brown Became A Civil Rights Activist

This is a developing story…