‘AGT’ Season 18 Exclusive Video: The Judges Attempt To Rank Your Favorite Acts

Judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel join host Terry Crews as they rank 5 types of AGT acts in order of the fans’ favorites in this EXCLUSIVE season 18 video. They have to work together to rank the acts in the correct order.

Right off the bat, Terry thinks singing acts take the top spot. Sofia and Heidi believe magic acts should go next. Howie quips combining “dancing” and “animals” would actually make the best kind of act. Terry chimes in and says comedy should be last.

Heidi, Sofia, Howie, and Terry’s first ranking order is singing, magic, animals, dancing, and comedy. They get a 0 out of 5 when it comes to ranking! On the second try, they get it right. The right rank is magic, singing, dancing, comedy, and animals. “I’m better than squirrels!” Howie declares.

America’s Got Talent season 18 premieres May 30 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The fan-favorite summer series will feature a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Simon Cowell is returning to the judges’ panel with Heidi, Howie, and Sofia. Terry is back as AGT’s host.

Back in March 2023, Sofia shared a photo from the set of AGT season 18 as auditions got underway. “Back to the best job in the world!!!!! @agt thank u @simoncowell,” she wrote on Instagram. The Modern Family alum joined the show as a judge back in season 15.

Following several rounds of amazing auditions, America’s Got Talent will kick off 6 weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium starting on August 22. The results shows will air Wednesday nights on NBC.

Dance group Mayyas won AGT season 17. A new spinoff, America’s Got Talent: All Stars, premiered in January 2023. AGT season 16 runner-up, aerialist Aidan Bryant, took home the crown at the end of the season. Get ready to witness more incredible acts in AGT season 18!