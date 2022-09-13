Mayyas: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Dance Act In The ‘AGT’ Finals

Mayyas will go down in history as one of the best America’s Got Talent acts. The dance troupe has dazzled AGT viewers and the judges with their stellar performances this season. The Mayyas are still in the running to become the new AGT champion.

The two-night finale event begins September 13. The Mayyas have come so far to achieve their dreams. Learn more about this talented group below:

1. Mayyas earned Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer.

After their jaw-dropping audition, Sofia Vergara was left completely stunned. “There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” Sofia said. She raved their audition was the most “beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.” Simon Cowell said that it was “arguably the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen.” That’s when Sofia confidently gave the group her Golden Buzzer. The Mayyas’ audition has been viewed over 16 million times on YouTube.

2. Mayyas was created by Nadim Cherfan.

Nadim is the found and choreographer of the Mayyas. Nadim began taking dance classes in Lebanon when he was 14 years old. “I fell more and more in love with dancing and I am still falling deeper daily,” he told Arab News. He started teaching dance when he was 20.

3. Mayyas are from Lebanon.

“Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing. It’s really hard and harder for a woman,” Nadim said on AGT. The group has preserved and made it all the way to the AGT finale. “The Mayyas, it’s given us a free, safe, and creative space to dance,” one of the members said.

4. Mayyas were inspired by Nightbirde.

Nadim revealed that Nightbirde was who “really got” them to audition for AGT. Her quote about not waiting “until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy” is what inspired them. Nightbirde was a contestant during AGT season 16. She passed away in February 2022 after a battle with cancer.

5. Mayyas have competed on other Got Talents.

The group competed on Arabs Got Talent in 2019. They also received a Golden Buzzer and won the season. They went on to compete on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, but they were eliminated in the preliminaries.