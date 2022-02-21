Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski: 5 Things About The ‘AGT’ Star Tragically Dead At 31 After Cancer Battle

Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski instantly won over audiences when she appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in summer of 2021. Sadly, the singer lost her battle against cancer at 31 years old.

Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski was one of the most inspiring contestants on all of America’s Got Talent. The musician bravely shared her cancer story on the show, which she competed on during season 16 in summer 2021. After her health continued to decline, she was forced to bow out of the show mid-season.

Tragically, Jane died on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, after the disease spread to her lungs, spine, and liver, per TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

1. Nightbirde Survived Breast Cancer Once

Jane was forthcoming about her health issues when she started her run on AGT. When she auditioned, she revealed her health status, telling the judges she had “some cancer in my lungs, spine and my liver.” Her optimism was truly touching, as she added, “I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.”

2. She Was An Instant ‘AGT’ Favorite

Jane, an Ohio native with dreams of a music career, made a great impression during her AGT audition, where she performed her song “I’m OK”. There, she received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her straight to the live shows along with a standing ovation from the rest of the crew.

3. She Was A Chart-topper

Simon and company weren’t the only ones who Nightbirde charmed. In less than 48 hours after her audition her original audition song, “It’s OK” became No. 1 on iTunes. Her audition video also became the No. 2 trending video on YouTube.

4. Her Health Issues Forced Her To Leave ‘AGT’

Unfortunately, Nightbirde’s health took a “turn for the worse” during AGT and in Aug. 2021, she had to quit the competition mid-season. She shared a bittersweet message on the day of the season finale, telling followers, “It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time,” she went on, adding, “This isn’t how the story was supposed to go.”

“I spend a lot of time squeezing my eyes shut and trying to remember what I believe; counting my breaths in the grief cloud; burying my face into God’s T-shirt. I remind Him sometimes, (and not kindly) that I believed Him when He told me the story He wrote for me is good, and that He never stops thinking of me,” Jane continued, before later concluding “Here we are, you and I, signing off on the risk of REBELLIOUSLY HOPING for better days. Let us not be blind to our own glory. I’m raging and crying and hoping with everyone who needs to rage and cry and hope tonight.”

5. The ‘AGT’ Family Is Heartbroken

Terry Crews was one of the first to share his sadness on social media. Speaking on behalf of the whole AGT team, he shared a beautiful snapshot of Nightbirde performing and wrote, “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences go to her Closest Family & Friends in such [sic] a difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

AGT judge Howie Mandel also shared his condolences, calling Nightbirde, “such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.” He went on, “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”