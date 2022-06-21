‘AGT’ Recap: A Dance Group Inspired By Nightbirde Gets Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer



Dance group Cubcakes start off the June 21 episode of America’s Got Talent with a fun and lively routine. Simon Cowell loves how the performance showcases their personality. He raves they did “everything you should have done with that audition.” The group gets a yes from all 4 judges.

Ethan Jan is just 17 years old and initially appears pretty shy in front of the judges. He comes alive with his Rubix cube act. He solves them all with ease, and he even rides a unicycle while solving a Rubix cube.

Kristen Cruz Makes A Grand Entrance

Simon loves Ethan’s “showmanship” in his act. Heidi Klum raves, “This was so incredible.” Howie Mandel adds, “I love how you underplayed it and then just dazzled us.”

Kristen Cruz is a 19-year-old singer who went viral on TikTok during quarantine. She wows the judges with her sensational cover of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves An Outlaw. Kristen begins to cry when she hears the audience’s cheers for her. Simon calls Kristen’s performance “unbelievable,” and the rest of the judges agree.

AGT welcomes several comedians to the stage. Chris James impresses the judges, especially Howie. With someone like Chris, Howie hopes a comic can go all the way this year. Connor King gets off to a shaky start and even gets a no from Howie. However, the other judges give him another chance and send him to the next round.

Comedian Lace Larrabee is a hit with the judges and the audience. “That was so funny, effortless,” Sofia says. Howie points out that Lace was “so natural Sofia forgot it was a performance.” Not surprisingly, Lace is moving forward.

Jannick Holste combines magic and dance for one electric and surprising act. While Heidi is all about this German act, Simon admits that the performance was “fantastically good and fantastically bad at the same time.” Despite Simon’s reservations, Jannick is headed to the next round.

A Singer & A Polyamorous Comedian Wow the Judges

Kieran Rhodes is a completely self-taught pianist and singer. He starts out singing Billy Joel’s “She’s Got A Way,” but Simon stops him midway through his performance. Simon asks Kieran to play an original song.

Kieran decides on “Disengage,” a song he wrote about his battle with depression. “You are a star young man,” Howie tells Kieran. Simon believes this audition can and will change Kieran’s life.

Kristy Sellars is unlike any dancer AGT has ever seen. Her routine combines pole work and an interactive media element. Heidi raves over Kristy’s “amazing vision” and says she’s taken “pole dancing to a whole new level.” Howie declares Kristy’s act is a “Vegas show.”

Justin Rupple is a stand-up comedian looking for his big break. His wife and their partner are in the audience supporting him. He tells the judges that he has over 200 impressions and stuns everyone with his impersonations of Mark Wahlberg, Jim Carrey, Ryan Reynolds, and more. Heidi says that Justin “blew it out of the water,” and he’s already a star “in the making.” The judges are all in love with him.

The Cline Twins take their hockey tricks to the AGT stage. They’re so incredibly in sync. They’re a marvel to watch. Sofia is all about this “unexpected” and “different” act. The Glamour Aussies pull on everyone’s heartstrings with their dog act performance. Howie compares the performance to “ballet.” He admits that he’s never seen a dog act “done so wonderfully.”

Testa brings his danger act to America’s Got Talent and says he’s all about exploring the limits of the body. He steps on knives and hangs his neck from a knife while suspended in the air. The judges are amazed by this refreshing danger act.

Mayyas Gets The Golden Buzzer

The final performance of the night comes from Mayyas, a dance group from Lebanon. The leader of Mayyas grew up watching AGT and says he was inspired by Nightbirde to audition. After their stunning performance, the group receives a standing ovation from the judges.

“There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” Sofia says. She adds that the performance was the most “beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.” Simon even reveals that it was “arguably the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen.” Sofia decides to show just how much she loves Mayyas by giving the group her Golden Buzzer!