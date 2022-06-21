Kristen Cruz: 5 Things To Know About The Sensational 14-Year-Old Singer On ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent continues to welcome amazing singers to the stage. Kristen Cruz will be performing for the judges during the June 21 episode. Even before auditioning for AGT, the 14-year-old has already made a name for herself.

So, who is Kristen Cruz? She’s found TikTok fame and has gotten noticed by several celebrities. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Kristen.

1. Kristen is auditioning for AGT season 17.

Kristen will make her AGT debut during the fourth round of season 17 auditions, which airs on June 21. Kristen announced that she had auditioned for AGT in a May 30 Instagram post. “So excited so tell yalll I auditioned for @agt!! #agt God is so good!” she wrote.

2. Kristen has gone viral on TikTok.

Kristen’s TikTok videos have racked up a whopping 47.5 million views. She has over 2 million TikTok followers and counting. She frequently covers hit songs while completing simple tasks like making coffee and more. Her cover of “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley has over 23 million views. Her cover of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” has over 18 million. There’s no denying that Kristen has a one-of-a-kind voice!

3. Kristen is from Texas.

Kristen has grown up in Forth Worth, Texas. She’s currently in the IMMERSION program at Septien Entertainment Group. Septien is a music school in Texas. She’s traveled halfway across the country to take the next step on AGT.

4. Multiple celebrities follow Kristen on social media.

Kristen already has many celebrity fans. Ellen Pompeo, Ariana DeBose, and David Arquette follow Kristen on Instagram. She will probably have even more celebrity fans after her America’s Got Talent audition!

5. Kristen is dedicated to her faith.

Kristen has posted videos of herself singing gorgeous renditions of Christian music on Instagram and TikTok. In May 2022, Kristen shared a heartfelt message about her faith. “The freedom, joy, and fulfilling love Jesus gives. So beyond grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.