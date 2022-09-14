‘AGT’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Be The Season 17 Champion?

After weeks of auditions and live shows, it’s time to crown a new America’s Got Talent winner. The performances have been memorable all season long, but just one has captured the heart of America. Only one act will win that coveted $1 million prize. The top 11 acts will hit the stage throughout the night before the results are revealed.

The night kicks off with the Black Eyed Peas. AGT alum Light Balance follows the Black Eyed Peas with an amazing performance, and host Terry Crews even joins in!

Barry star Henry Winkler stops by during the finale and admits that he’s a big fan of AGT. He also loves magic, so he introduces Nicholas Ribs, Yu Hojin, and past AGT winner Shin Lim ahead of their performance. These 3 magicians team up for a wonderful and awe-inspiring performance.

Country singer Drake Milligan takes the stage with Jon Pardi to sing Jon’s hit “Last Night Lonely.” Chapel Hart shares the stage with Darius Rucker for a sensational performance of “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. After the back-to-back performances, Jon shares his advice for the country music acts. “No matter what, always believe in yourself,” he says.

Mike E. Winfield brings back Don McMillan for the “Roast of Simon Cowell.” Naturally, Don’s brought his Powerpoint. Season 17 alums Mr. Pants and Lace Larrabee also join in. Ventriloquist Celia Munoz performs alongside AGT winners Darci Lynne Farmer and Terry Fator. Kristy Sellars and Mayyas also dazzle with a special show. Avery Dixon and Trombone Shorty jam out to Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”

Sara James gets the chance to perform “Let’s Get It Started” with the Black Eyed Peas. The group is stunned by the 14-year-old’s talent. “She is a superstar,” will.i.am says.

