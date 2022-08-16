Chapel Hart: 5 Things To Know About The Country Trio Competing On ‘AGT’

There have been countless music groups throughout America’s Got Talent season 17, but none have made an impression quite like Chapel Hart. The country trio auditioned on July 19 and performed their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene.” The group was met with rapturous applause from the crowd, which led the judges to make a game-changing decision.

So, who are the ladies of Chapel Hart? The group is already making a name for itself in country music. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Chapel Hart.

1. Chapel Hart made history on AGT.

All four judges gave Chapel Hart a standing ovation after their performance. “Your joy is infectious,” Heidi Klum told the trio. Sofia Vergara added, “Everything was perfect.” The audience kept chanting “golden buzzer” over and over again. Simon Cowell came up with an idea on the spot and told the judges and host Terry Crews. They decided collectively to give Chapel Hart the show’s first-ever Group Golden Buzzer. All previous Golden Buzzers were given by an individual judge and Terry.

2. The Chapel Hart women are all family.

Chapel Hart consists of Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, and Trea Swindle. Danica and Devynn are sisters. Trea is their cousin. They are all from Mississippi.

3. Chapel Hart has released two albums.

The group released their first album, Out The Mud, in 2019. Their second studio album, The Girls Are Back In Town, dropped in 2021. They released their first EP in 2016. Chapel Hart revealed on AGT that they’ve been trying to get their big break in Nashville over the last couple of years.

4. Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn have praised the group.

Dolly Parton had nothing but good things to say about the group’s spin on her classic song “Jolene.” She posted Chapel Hart’s audition and tweeted, “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.” Loretta Lynn also shared the group’s audition on her Facebook page and wrote, “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs.”

5. Chapel Hart has been inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country.

The group was inducted in 2021. CMT’s Next Women of Country. The campaign’s mission is to “support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format. The campaign showcases emerging female artists across all CMT screens throughout the year.”