Aidan Bryant: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old Aerialist Who Won ‘AGT: All-Stars’

AGT: All-Stars has crowned a winner. Aidan Bryant was named the AGT: All-Stars champion during the February 27 finale event. Over the course of the season, Aidan stepped up his game big time. He wowed the judges, the audience, and the viewers at home with each and every performance.

Aidan has been one to watch this season of AGT: All-Stars. He’s only 18 years old, but he’s a force to be reckoned with. Now he’s about to enter an exciting next chapter. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Aidan.

1. Aidan came in second place during AGT season 16.

Aidan made his America’s Got Talent debut during season 16 when he was just 16 years old. He was a frontrunner from the very beginning of the season. The season ultimately came down to Aidan and magician Dustin Tavella. Dustin won season 16, and he will also be competing against Aidan in AGT: All-Stars. In the AGT: All-Stars finale, Aidan beat out Avery Dixon to become the winner.

2. Aidan was inspired by Pink.

The 16-year-old saw a YouTube video of Pink performing an aerial routine at a concert when he was 14. After that moment, Aidan’s life was never the same. “I went into my grandma’s closet, found a sheet, put two straps on it, got a ladder, and hung up it in a tree in the garden,” Aidan told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

3. Aidan is a self-taught aerialist.

After watching Pink, Aidan began learning the basics of aerial performance using a bedsheet. His mother eventually got him his first silk as a Christmas gift. “It took me a while to get used to it. I started finding different ways to get on and off it,” he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He also credits aerial performance for getting him over his fear of heights.

4. Aidan has always been a fan of AGT.

“I’ve watched America’s Got Talent all my life. It was my dream to be on it and perform in front of the judges,” he told the outlet. After his near-win in season 16, Aidan is setting his sights on the AGT championship once again.

5. Aidan is incredibly creative.

In addition to aerial performance, his mother, Pam Bennett, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Aidan would make rainbow loom bracelets and would sell them at farmers’ markets. He would also make infinity lights and sell them at craft shows.