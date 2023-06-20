‘AGT’ Recap: French Dance Group Murmuration Dazzles & Earns Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer

The June 20 episode of America’s Got Talent begins with a scare. Pole dancer and contortionist El Invertebrado from the Dominican Republic spooks the judges with his scary makeup. He shocks them even more by crawling up the pole with one foot behind his head. “It was horrific and beautiful at the same time,” Sofia Vergara says. Heidi Klum, Mrs. Halloween herself, says this act is “right up my alley.” El Invertebrado gets a “yes” from all the judges.

Singing group Freedom Singers from Skid Row take the stage next. They stun the room with their powerful and inspiring performance. “You have a powerful voice and powerful message,” Heidi says. Simon Cowell calls the performance “brilliant” and added that it was “raw” and “real.” The Freedom Singers are moving on after a “yes” from all the judges. Terry Crews tears up over what the group is doing for the unhoused community in Los Angeles.

Acrobatic dance squad Warrior Squad from India shocks the judges with their electrifying and jaw-dropping performance. The stunting from this group is on another level! During one of the stunts, a boy nearly touches Sofia’s X button at the top of the stage! Howie Mandel raves that the group “raised the bar” tonight. Simon adds, “I am blown away by this act. It was like a machine. Every single part had to work together. It. was unbelievable.”

Singer-songwriter Dani Kerr begins singing but Simon stops her midway through her performance. The crowd starts to boo. Simon says that he can tell she’s nervous and asks to hear her second song. She performs her original song “November” for the room, and she knocks it out of the park. “You remind me of a Stevie Nicks,” Howie tells Dani. Simon believes she’s a “great writer” and loves her “beautiful voice.” The judges want to see Dani again, so she’s moving on to the next round.

Eseniia Mikheeva is just 7 years old, and she’s got quite the personality. The dancer is a delight to watch on stage. Howie tells Eseniia’s parents how “amazing” their daughter is. Simon doesn’t have a voice, but has Sofia tell the 7-year-old that she’s “in it to win it.”

The dance group Murmuration is a crew of 65 dancers from France. Their performance is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Heidi raves that they’re “amazingly in sync.” Howie tells the group that what they do is “hypnotic.” He’s so impressed by Murmuration that he gives them his Golden Buzzer!

After some less-than-stellar acts, comedian Maureen Langan shines on stage with her stand-up routine. Heidi thinks she has “really good timing.” Howie tells Maureen that she has “everything” in her arsenal to become a great comedian.

Magician Anna Deguzman wows with her amazing card tricks and even surprises herself during her routine. “It was the most adorable, fun, magical thing I have seen so far this season,” Howie declares.

The final two acts of the night involve Rubix cubes. Nina Sampaio from Brazil sings and solves a Rubix cube. Howie calls her act “so original.” Thomas Vu takes things to a new level with his Rubix cube act. He lights himself on fire while solving it. All the judges know he is crazy, but they definitely want to see him do this again!