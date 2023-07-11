Lavender Darcangelo: 5 Things To Know About The Blind & Autistic Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Lavender’s audition will air on July 11.

The America’s Got Talent season 18 auditions are in full swing. During the July 11 episode, Lavender Darcangelo will perform for the judges. Given her immense talent, Lavender’s audition is sure to be talked about all across social media.

So, who is Lavender Darcangelo? Her story will move you. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Lavender.

Lavender is blind and autistic. She opened up about her disabilities in a 2019 interview with GMA. “I felt like I was lonely in my life because I have multiple disabilities in my life being blind and autistic,” she said. “Sometimes having more than one disability can make you feel like you have a foot in all these different worlds, but you don’t feel like you have a home in them completely.” Lavender has become a disability advocate.

Lavender is a singer.

Lavender went viral after performing “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid during an LGBT cabaret performance at First Parish Church in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She began singing before she could talk. “When I was alone at night in my room, I would daydream about singing on TV,” she told GMA. “[These daydreams] were like a coping mechanism, I guess, and I just loved doing it.”

Lavender joined a mentorship program that was founded by Wil Darcangelo. He became her singing coach. Wil and his husband, Jamie, went on to adopt Lavender in 2017. “They’ve taught me unconditional love and that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told GMA about her adoptive dads.

Lavender is working on her debut album.

The singer is currently working on her debut solo album titled Mosaic, according to her website. The album will feature a “wide variety of songs and musical styles” and “will honor and raise awareness of the diversity within the autism and disability community.”

Lavender hosted a virtual concert during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lavender led the free virtual concert in honor of Disability Awareness Month back in October 2020. She sang covers of hit songs and performed an original song called “Will I Ever,” according to AP.