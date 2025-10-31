‘American Horror Story’ Season 13: Cast, Release Date & Potential Settings

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Just in time for Halloween 2025, the season 13 cast of American Horror Story was unveiled, and fans will see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars step into the terrifying universe. Ariana Grande and Jessica Lange were revealed as new cast members in the upcoming season, leaving fans speculating what they could be playing.

Here, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details that we know so far about season 13 of AHS.

American Horror Story Season 13 Cast: Who Is Starring in the Show?

In addition to Ariana and Jessica, the rest of the season 13 AHS cast will feature Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Creator Ryan Murphy’s production company’s Instagram page announced the casting news on October 31, 2025.

Jessica’s casting was a surprise to viewers since the actress previously said she wouldn’t return to the series.

“Oh Christ, no,” she said in February 2025 in response to a question about her possible return. “I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

Ariana’s casting is also a shakeup for horror fans. After all, many have seen her as Glinda in both Wicked movies. So, many are curious what role the Nickelodeon alum could step into in AHS.

When Is the American Horror Story Season 13 Release Date?

According to Ryan’s Instagram page, season 13 of AHS is expected to premiere in one year from now: October 31, 2026.

What Is the Premise for AHS Season 13?

The exact plot details of season 13 have not been revealed yet. Since fans know the show is an anthology, they’ve seen the series take place in various settings, from Coven to Apocalypse.

Ryan seemed open to fans’ opinions about where future seasons could be set. In 2021, he held an online poll via his Instagram Stories, asking AHS viewers to vote on themes for upcoming seasons. Some weighed in asking for mermaids and sea sirens, a Wild West backdrop, Salem, Bloody Mary and a plague.