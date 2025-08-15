Alyson Stoner Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Former Child Star Makes Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for Empire State Re

Alyson Stoner was famous for their child star days, but now, the multi-hyphenate, who prefers they/them pronouns, is an advocate and author. Throughout their childhood, the singer, dancer and actor booked steady roles on the Disney Channel, and their keyboard scene in Camp Rock became an internet meme. But now that Alyson has established themself in both the entertainment space and beyond, fans are wondering what they’re doing now, what their net worth is and more.

Below, Hollywood Life has a rundown of Alyson’s time as a former child actor and how their career changed as an adult.

What Is Alyson Stoner Doing Now?

Alyson is now a mental health advocate and author, having published their 2025 memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything. The book unpacks Alyson’s experiences as a former child actor, primarily on the Disney Channel.

However, Alyson is still a multi-talented actor, dancer and singer! They continuously post social media videos singing and dancing. Over the summer of 2025, Alyson shared clips of themself reenacting the dances from Camp Rock.

Did Alyson Stoner Quit Acting?

No, Alyson did not quit acting or performing. The Ohio native has had multiple voice roles over the last decade, including in the Disney Channel’s hit animated series Phineas and Ferb.

From 2019 through now, Alyson has lent their voice to the role of Sam Sharp in The Loud House, in addition to playing Lauren in Hamster & Gretel from 2022 to 2025.

Alyson Stoner’s Net Worth Today

Alyson currently has a net worth of about $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Will There Be a Camp Rock 3?

The Walt Disney Company has not confirmed whether Camp Rock 3 is actually a go, but Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato seemed to hint at the possibility. The former co-stars — who briefly dated after meeting on the set of Camp Rock — reunited during the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour to perform “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

In multiple social media posts, Demi seemingly suggested that she’d reprise her role as Mitchie, especially by captioning a clip, “mitchie is back,” and another, “i’m everywhere i’m so mitchie torres.”

Joe also dropped a bombshell during an episode of “Hot Ones Versus” when he was asked to read his last Notes app entry, which he said read, “Read Camp Rock 3. It’s the truth. It’s literally right here. Sorry, Disney.”

What Are Alyson Stoner’s Movie & TV Roles?

Most fans of Alyson’s recognize them for their younger roles. The first was in Mike’s Super Short Show on the Disney Channel, followed by their guest roles in Drake & Josh, That’s So Raven and a recurring role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Alyson would later book recurring voice roles in Phineas and Ferb.

In film, Alyson appeared in the movies Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Step Up 3D, Step Up: All In and the Camp Rock films.