Nicole Kidman Net Worth 2025: How Much the Actress Makes Today

Image Credit: Getty Images for Kering

Nicole Kidman has long reigned as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and bankable actresses, and in 2025 she’s still going strong. With acclaimed roles across film and television, Oscar and Emmy wins under her belt, and her own producing credits, her earning power remains impressive. Most recently, the 58-year-old headlined Holland, a psychological thriller that premiered on Prime Video in March 2025, and in 2024 she appeared in Babygirl opposite Harris Dickinson, earning critical notice for her daring performance.

Meanwhile, her personal life made headlines when she filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Learn more about her career, net worth, and her personal life below.

Nicole Kidman’s Biggest Movies and TV Roles

Kidman’s career spans decades of iconic performances across both film and television. She first grabbed attention in the 1989 thriller Dead Calm and rose to international fame in Days of Thunder (1990) opposite Tom Cruise . Over the years, she has delivered critically acclaimed roles in films such as Moulin Rouge! (2001), The Hours (2002) — which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress — The Others (2001), Cold Mountain (2003), and Lion (2016).

On television, Kidman has had major success as well: Big Little Lies brought her Emmy and Golden Globe wins, The Undoing kept her in prestige-TV conversations, and Expats (2023) added to her streaming credentials.

What Is Nicole Kidman’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Kidman has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicole Kidman’s Marriage to Keith Urban

Kidman married country music star Urban in June 2006 after meeting at a Los Angeles gala the year before. For nearly two decades, their relationship was considered one of Hollywood’s most stable marriages, with both frequently praising one another in interviews and appearing side by side at concerts, premieres, and award shows.

However, in September 2025, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The split came as a surprise to many fans who had long admired their partnership.

Does Nicole Kidman Have Children?

Yes, Kidman is a mother of four children. With Urban, she shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010 via surrogate.

From her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, Kidman also adopted two children: Isabella Jane, born in 1992, and Connor Anthony, born in 1995.