Harris Dickinson: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Prince Phillip In The ‘Maleficent’ Sequel

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ features a charming new Prince Phillip. Harris Dickinson has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel and he’s a young actor you need to keep your eye on.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil features a number of new faces, including Harris Dickinson. The dashing 23-year-old actor plays Prince Phillip alongside Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora and Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent. The movie is in theaters starting Oct. 18. Prince Phillip and Aurora face major obstacles as they prepare for their royal wedding and one of those obstacles is Phillip’s mother Ingrith, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Harris is a star on the rise. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is definitely his biggest film to date, but he’s already caught the eye of critics for a previous performance. Harris also has exciting roles coming up. Here are 5 key facts to know about the hunky actor.

1. Harris is taking over the role of Prince Phillip from Brenton Thwaites. Even though this is the second Maleficent movie, this is Harris’s first time playing Prince Phillip. Brenton played the character in the 2014 film Maleficent. Brenton had scheduling conflicts with his show Titans.

2. His breakthrough role was his role in Beach Rats. He played Frankie in the 2017 film and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British/Irish Performer of the Year, and for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor.

3. His next big role is in The Kingsman prequel. The new movie, The King’s Man, is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2020. Harris plays Conrad and stars alongside Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Rhys Ifans.

4. Harris has also had a number of notable TV projects. He played J. Paul Getty III in the FX limited series Trust. He also voiced the role of Gurjin in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

5. He has many upcoming projects lined up. In addition to The King’s Man, Harris is starring in The Souvenir sequel, The Souvenir Part II. His co-stars include Joe Alwyn, Tilda Swinton, and Charlie Heaton.