‘Babygirl’ Movie 2024 Cast: Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Following its 2024 Venice International Film Festival premiere, Babygirl quickly made headlines after its star, Nicole Kidman, opened up about the graphic, erotic scenes she filmed. In a role unlike any she’s had before, the Academy Award winner stepped into a vulnerable environment alongside her fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde and several others.

Babygirl follows a powerful CEO named Romy, who almost instantly finds sexual gratification with a younger intern named Samuel. As they embark on their forbidden romance, the partners engage in different power dynamics while things heat up between them.

Hollywood Life has rounded up the cast details of Babygirl below.

Nicole Kidman — Romy

Nicole plays the principal character, Romy: a high-ranking CEO who gets into an unexpected affair with a younger male intern. As a result, Romy puts her entire career and family on the line. Most recently, Nicole starred in the romantic-comedy A Family Affair, and she previously returned as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Antonio Banderas — Jacob

Antonio plays the role of Romy’s husband, Jacob. As seen in the Babygirl trailer, Jacob appears to be a supportive husband, who initially doesn’t suspect Romy’s affair. Antonio was recently seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Paddington in Peru.

Harris Dickinson — Samuel

Harris stars as Samuel, the younger intern with whom Romy engages in an affair. In the Babygirl trailer, Samuel appears to create a different power dynamic than what Romy is used to — one where he creates the rules and she must oblige. Many have noted the similarities between Romy and Samuel and Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Christian and Ana.

Harris was last seen in The Iron Claw and stars in the upcoming film Blitz.

Sophie Wilde – Esme

Sophie plays Esme, Romy’s assistant and the ultimate Gen-Z voice in the film. The actress was recently seen in Boy Swallows Universe.

Gaite Jansen – Heddar Scarlett

Gaite plays Heddar, whose character details are not yet known. Gaite was last seen in the film Krazy House.

Babygirl will hit theaters on December 25, 2025, before it’s available for streaming options.