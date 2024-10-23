How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s ‘Babygirl’: Streaming Options

Image Credit: A24

Nicole Kidman‘s upcoming movie Babygirl has been building anticipation as a project unlike any she’s ever experienced. In recent weeks, the Academy Award winner has opened up about the erotic thriller. Although we’re still two months away from its release date, Nicole’s comments about the film have heightened viewers’ curiosity. Now, the question remains: Where can everyone watch Babygirl?

Hollywood Life has compiled the details about where you can watch Babygirl, below.

What Is Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl About?

Nicole plays Romy, Harris Dickinson plays Samuel and Antonio Banderas plays Jacob. According to the production company A24’s site, the film follows a “high-powered CEO [who] puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”

Nicole has discussed her experience working on the film in various interviews. During a Q&A at The London West Hollywood in October 2024, the A Family Affair star explained how she stepped out of her comfort zone to work on the erotic scenes.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor,” she noted. “I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been. … You have your director at the helm going, ‘I will protect you. Nothing that’s going to be in the film will be anything that you are not comfortable with. You are going to be okay.'”

How to Watch Babygirl?

Babygirl is set to be released nationwide in the U.S. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. In the UK, the movie is scheduled to premiere on January 10, 2025.

Can You Stream Babygirl?

The movie will first hit theaters before landing on streaming services.

A24 films are typically available on platforms like Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. In December 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery signed a deal with A24 to bring the distributor’s theatrical releases to the Max streaming service in 2024. As a result, many newer releases from this year will go straight to Max. Most previous releases remain on Paramount+ with Showtime, including many films released in 2022 and the first half of 2023.