Nicole Kidman’s ‘Babygirl’ Movie: Everything We Know About the Erotic Thriller

Image Credit: A24

Nicole Kidman‘s upcoming Babygirl erotic thriller is nothing like she’s ever done before. After its Venice Film Festival premiere, the film will be released in theaters at the end of this year. Hollywood Life has compiled all the details about Babygirl, below.

What Is A24’s ‘Babygirl’ Movie About?

According to its official synopsis, the A24 movie follows a “high-powered CEO [who] puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”

Nicole plays Romy, while Harris Dickinson plays Samuel and Antonio Banderas plays Jacob.

‘Babygirl’ Release Date

After the film premieres at the Venice Film Festival between August 28 and September 7, it is expected to be released on December 25, 2024.

Where to Watch ‘Babygirl’

The movie will be in theaters before it lands a streaming release.

What Has Nicole Kidman Said About ‘Babygirl’?

Ahead of the Venice Film Festival, Nicole sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss the erotic thriller, which she noted is the most exposed she’s ever felt in a role.

“I’ve made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this,” she told the publication in an interview published on August 26. “It left me ragged. At some point I was like, ‘I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore,’ but at the same time, I was compelled to do it.”

Nicole recalled feeling “very exposed as an actor, as a woman [and] as a human being” during production.

“I had to go in and go out like, ‘I need to put my protection back on,'” she added while remembering her experience. ‘What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?’ It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.”

Nicole didn’t specify what scenes made her feel uncomfortable, but she credited the film’s writer and director, Halina Reijn, for helping her on set.

“Halina would hold me, and I would hold her because it was just very confronting to me,” Nicole explained. “It was being able to talk unbelievably honestly and graphically — and that’s woman-to-woman, as though you are sitting on your bed and talking to your sister or your best friend. That’s incredibly safe. Halina has a very strong maternal instinct, so she was very protective of all of us. But particularly me.”