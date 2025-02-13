What is Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team? Where He’s Going After the Jets

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have cut the cord. According to a Thursday, February 13 statement, they’re just not feeling the love anymore, and Aaron will be entering a new phase of his career. “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” new Jets coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement, per The Washington Post. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The cataclysmic parting of ways has NFL fans wondering where the star quarterback may end up. Here’s what we know about potential teams in Aaron’s future.

Was Aaron Rodgers Fired From the Jets?

Though the wording in Mougey and Glenn’s statement was softened, Aaron was essentially let go from the Jets. According to USA Today, the team had hoped Aaron would be a boost in getting the team to the Super Bowl, a goal he fell short of — likely due in part to an Achilles’ injury. “I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Woody Johnson, chairman, said in a team statement on February 13, per BBC. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

What is Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team?

There are currently no guarantees on where Aaron will land after being cut loose from the Jets. Per USA Today, DraftKings Sportsbook claims the Pittsburg Steelers are the most likely next stop for Aaron. The Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings come in at second, third, and fourth places.

Despite rumors that he may be coaching the Eagles, there is no valid information back up the claims. During the Super Bowl, some fans took to social media to compare the similar appearances between Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Rodgers, leading to the confusion.

Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth tallies Aaron’s net worth at a stunning $200 million, between NFL contracts and endorsements. He has pulled in an average annual salary of $37.5 million with the league. Aaron was completing a three-year contract signed in 2023 after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers, worth 112.5 million.