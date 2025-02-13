Is Aaron Rodgers Coaching the Eagles Next? Rumors Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers‘ time with the New York Jets has come to an end as of February 2025. As rumors swirled of an impending exit, the team formally announced that they parted ways with the quarterback. A week beforehand, though, a rumor circulated online amid the 2025 Super Bowl, with fans asking whether the athlete was coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles. So, is it true — will Aaron work as a coach after his decades-long football career?

Read on to learn the truth behind the coaching rumors and what happened between Aaron and the Jets.

Was Aaron Rodgers Fired by the Jets?

Aaron and the Jets parted ways, head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, announced on February 13, 2025. According to the Jets’ Instagram account, the statement read, “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback. It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The team’s chairman, Woody Johnson added in a separate statement, “I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement, and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Coaching the Eagles?

During the February 9, 2025, Super Bowl, some viewers were confused about who the Philadelphia Eagles coach was. Quite a few social media users took to TikTok and X to point out the similarities between Aaron and Coach Nick Sirianni. Some fans even shared side-by-side images of the two.

Though Aaron may look similar to Nick, Aaron is not working as a coach for the Eagles. The NFL player has never even played for the birds. Before joining the Jets in 2023, Aaron played for the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022.

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team?

It’s still unclear where Aaron will play now that he’s no longer a Jets team member. Not only that, but fans also don’t know if Aaron will hang up his gear and retire. So, as we wait for Aaron to announce his future plans, the New York Post reported that he could become a Pittsburgh Steelers player via free agency.