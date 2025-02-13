Was Aaron Rodgers Fired From the New York Jets?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The New York Jets are bidding farewell to quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the team has decided to move on. Rodgers, known for wearing number 8, played with the Jets for two years. In a statement shared by Chairman Woody Johnson on the Jets’ website on February 13, 2025, he said, “I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets.” He added, “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

As Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles tendon tear with the team, moves on to a new chapter, learn more about whether he was fired or what led to his departure.

Was Aaron Rodgers Fired by the Jets?

We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback. — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 13, 2025

In statements released on the team’s website by Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey, they announced, “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback.” Their statement continued, “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles?

While the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX, many sports fans mistakenly confused Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni with Rodgers, as they spotted similarities between the two. However, despite the resemblance, Aaron Rodgers is not coaching for the Eagles and has not commented on this.

Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth

Aaron Rodgers has a net worth of $200 million, with an annual salary of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.