2024 Emmys Winners: Live Updates From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

This year’s Emmy Awards recognized some of the most popular TV shows and television films from the past year. While only a handful walked away with awards at Los Angeles Peacock Theater, all nominees were honored in their respective categories. Moreover, the awards show emphasized the importance of inclusion and perseverance, as many nominees accomplished in their series. So, without further ado, Hollywood Life has rounded up the list of the winners from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, below.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors — WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

John Hakes, True Detective: Night Country

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Lamorne Morris, Fargo — WINNER

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country — WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — WINNER

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun — WINNER

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows