2024 Emmys Winners: Live Updates From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

This year’s Emmy Awards recognized some of the most popular TV shows and television films from the past year. While only a handful walked away with awards at Los Angeles Peacock Theater, all nominees were honored in their respective categories. Moreover, the awards show emphasized the importance of inclusion and perseverance, as many nominees accomplished in their series. So, without further ado, Hollywood Life has rounded up the list of the winners from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, below.
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors — WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
John Hakes, True Detective: Night Country
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Lamorne Morris, Fargo — WINNER
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country — WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — WINNER
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun — WINNER
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks — WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows