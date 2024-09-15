Where Are the Emmys 2024? A Look Inside the Location of the Awards Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 76th annual Emmy Awards are just around the corner ! The nominations are dominated by “Shōgun,” “The Bear,” and “The Crown,” each earning over 15 nods. As the list of categories and nominees continues to grow, viewers eagerly await to see who will take home awards such as ‘Best Drama Series,’ ‘Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series,’ and more.

HollywoodLife has gathered all the details on how to watch the Emmys.

Where Are the Emmys 2024?

The awards will be hosted at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. This venue has been a popular location for various events, from concerts to award shows. According to the L.A. Live website, “Peacock Theater hosts over 120 music, family, dance, and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions, and product launches, with over 500,000 guests passing through its doors annually.” Last year, the Emmy Awards were also held at this venue, which was inaugurated in October 2007.

When Are The Emmys?

The Emmys will take place on Sunday, September 15, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch the Emmys?

The award show will stream live on ABC and will be available on Hulu the next day, Monday, September 16. For viewers outside the United States, the Emmys website has listed networks that will be streaming the event in each country.

Who Will Be Hosting and Presenting?

Father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy are set to host the 76th annual Emmy Awards, bringing their signature humor to the event. Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, stated on the Emmys website, “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego added, “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmys stage as hosts… Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

In addition to the hosts, several other actors will be presenting awards, including Selena Gomez, George Lopez, Mindy Kaling, Jane Lynch, and more.