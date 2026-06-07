Brad Pitt’s PDA With Ines de Ramon Isn’t Callous — It’s a Nervous System on Fire

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Brad Pitt, 62, is making out with his 33-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon in front of every long lens in Los Angeles. The exact same week, his eldest son, Maddox, 24, filed legal documents to drop “Pitt” from his name.

Maddox is the fifth of the six kids Brad shares with Angelina Jolie to make that move. Five of six. That’s not a family rift. That’s a family verdict.

And the public reading is already locked in. Callous dad. Trophy girlfriend. Ferrari, vineyard, premiere, repeat. The villain edit practically writes itself.

I’m going to give you a different read. Because what I see in those paparazzi shots isn’t a man who doesn’t care. It’s a man whose nervous system is on fire, and a new relationship is the closest fire extinguisher.

The verdict no parent’s body can absorb

From the cradle to the grave, you are hardwired as an interdependent creature, in my opinion. Your nervous system is always quietly asking three questions. Am I safe? Do I matter? Do I belong?

When your own children legally remove your name from theirs, your body registers an answer to all three at once. No. No. And no.

My favorite definition of shame is the simplest one. Shame is feeling separate from belonging. Biologically, shame is the sudden interruption of positive affect. You’re walking through your morning, and a headline detonates, and you are suddenly exposed and unworthy in your own skin.

Here’s the part people miss. The pain you feel in this moment isn’t only this moment. Every old memory of not being enough sits in your body like a stored script. Two units of present pain get multiplied by two hundred units of old pain. The math is brutal.

No human organism can sit inside that much shame for long. So we move to what’s called the Compass of Shame. We attack others. We attack ourselves. We withdraw. Or we deny anything is wrong at all.

Throwing yourself into a brand new, highly visible, deliriously passionate romance the same week your son files to erase your name? That’s the avoidance pole of that compass. Textbook. Not cynical. Survival.

The Seducer takes the wheel

When the shame becomes biologically intolerable, a survival strategy I call The Seducer steps in and grabs the wheel.

The Seducer performs worth. The Seducer performs attractiveness. The Seducer performs being chosen. Somewhere early in life, you learned that your value in this world is determined by whether someone desirable picks you. So when the rest of your world is announcing that you’re unpickable, The Seducer goes to work.

You find a partner whose eyes reflect back to you that you are still flawless, still wanted, still magnetic. You let the cameras catch it. The reflection becomes the medication.

I see this every Tuesday in my San Francisco office. Founders, executives, directors. Brilliant public lives, devastating family ruptures. They come in after a scorched-earth divorce or an estrangement from their kids, and they don’t look broken. They look lit up.

They tell me about the new partner. Usually much younger. They tell me how easy it is. How alive they feel. How they’re just focusing forward. They’re brilliant at what I call describing the mango. An hour of detail about color and texture and lighting. Articulate. Convincing.

Describing the mango is entirely different from the messy, terrifying act of actually tasting it.

If any of this is landing on a tender spot, you can discover your attachment dynamic with a free assessment I built. Sometimes seeing your own pattern on the page is the first thing that slows the running down.

Why the honeymoon feels like medicine

The man I’m describing isn’t healed. He’s running for his life. He’s hiding in the emotional basement of his own psyche, suffocating in the conviction that he is a toxic disappointment to his children. The new romance isn’t joy. It’s frantic counterfeit security.

We worship the honeymoon phase as the pinnacle of love. Clinically, what’s happening in your body during a new romance is a massive spike of nervous system activation. Thrill, uncertainty, hypervigilance. Your body reads it as passion. It feels like magic. It’s biology.

When a man whose family is fracturing throws himself into that spike, he is using biological hypervigilance to overwrite grief. It works as an anesthetic. Until it doesn’t.

There are always two sides of a love wound. The fear of not being enough. And the fear of being too much. When your kids legally distance themselves, your nervous system hears confirmation of the second one. You are too much. Too destructive. Unlovable at the root.

The PDA is not proof he doesn’t care. It is proof he cares so much the shame is biologically unsurvivable without an anesthetic. If he didn’t care, the dose wouldn’t need to be this big.

What real repair actually costs

Here’s what better looks like, and it isn’t a press statement.

If this man walked into my office, I’d stop him from running. You cannot use a new relationship to print emotional security you haven’t earned yet. The currency is counterfeit. Your body knows.

The work, real couples therapy or real solo work, is tasting the mango. Sitting with the sentence “my children do not want my name” without immediately reaching for a girlfriend, a movie, or a vineyard. Letting the grief actually move through your chest.

Then, and only then, do you write to your son. Not to defend. Not to explain. Not to litigate the past. You write to acknowledge his pain without conditions. You stop performing the man you wish you’d been and start being the man who can sit still inside what actually happened.

That’s slow. It’s unglamorous. It’s invisible to paparazzi. And it’s the only thing that builds anything back.

The line the cameras miss

There are no villains in this story. There is a frightened human being in a 62-year-old body trying not to drown using the only tools he was ever given. There are six adult children trying to belong to themselves. There is a young woman in love. There is a culture that needs a designated bad guy so the rest of us can feel safe.

You cannot heal a family, or a culture, by treating people like disposable trash. Including the ones we’ve already decided to throw away.

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Figs O’Sullivan and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.