Who Won the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight? See the Winner of the MMA Event

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano made mixed martial arts history by making their individual comebacks to the ring on Saturday, May 16. Rousey, 39, retired from the sport in 2016, and as for Carano, 44, this was the Mandalorian alum’s first time fighting in 17 years. So, who won the Carano vs. Rousey fight last night?

In a post-match interview in the ring, the women exemplified strong sportsmanship by hugging and congratulating each other. Rousey even told Carano, “You changed my world, and we changed the world. And I will never, ever forget. I will never be able to pay you back enough. But I’m so glad we got to share this moment.”

Below, find out the winner from last night’s Carano vs. Rousey fight.

Can I Rewatch the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight?

MMA fans can rewatch the fight on Netflix as long as they have a subscription.

In the weeks leading up to their match, Carano spoke with Netflix’s Tudum about her inspiration for returning to the ring.

“I needed to reclaim my body from hurt and reclaim my mind from chaos and reclaim my spirit from the world,” Carano said. “So I just needed to reclaim everything, and fighting helps me do that.”

For Rousey’s part, the Furious 7 star pointed out that her mindset had changed in the years since she left the sport.

“I felt like I had to suffer in order to be the best,” Rousey told Tudum. “And now, I’m realizing that it’s quite the opposite. I need to find my place of joy in order to be the best.”

Who Won the Rousey vs. Carano Fight?

Rousey was declared the clear winner of the fight. She quickly defeated Carano with her signature armbar just seconds into the match.

JUST LIKE THAT. RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

How Long Did the Rousey vs. Carano Fight Last?

The match only lasted 17 seconds. Carano submitted to Rousey’s strong armbar and talked about the loss after the fight, while reflecting on the fact that it had been nearly 20 years since her last one.

“I wanted that to last longer,” Carano said in the ring. “I felt like I was so ready, I felt so good. I never felt that good, but I haven’t been here for 17 years.”

Rousey, for her part, thanked Carano and said in a post-fight interview in the ring, “I was hoping to come out both as unscathed as possible. I didn’t really want to hurt her.”

How Much Does the Winner Get Paid?

The California State Athletic Commission released the salaries for all fighters on the main card of the May 16 match. Rousey took home $2.2 million for her comeback, and Carano received $1.05 million for her highly anticipated return.