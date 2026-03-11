Ronda Rousey Net Worth: How Much Money the Fighter Makes

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ronda Rousey is making her highly anticipated MMA comeback against none other than Gina Carano. The two women will go toe to toe in May 2026 for the fight of the year, and Ronda’s fans are eager to see her bring the strength and power she’s always had into the ring.

Calling the upcoming event the “biggest fight in MMA right now,” Ronda praised Gina and expressed her excitment to fight her.

“There are no two people in this sport with more international name recognition than me and Gina — except Conor [McGregor], but no one is going to sanction that,” Ronda said, according to multiple outlets. “This isn’t a charity card. This isn’t a throwback, nostalgia card. This is the biggest fight in the sport right now, and it needed to happen now. This is fate between us. We have been on a collision course ever since I sat on a couch watching her on TV, just in complete awe what this woman was doing.”

As one of the UFC’s most successful retired fighters, Ronda has racked up quite a net worth and fortune for herself.

Find out where Ronda’s net worth stands today and more about her career below.

Where Is Ronda Rousey From?

Ronda was born and raised in Riverside, California.

How Did Ronda Rousey Get Rich & Famous?

Ronda got her start in judo as a child and steadily worked her way up to competitive fighting. After competing in multiple junior world championships, Ronda competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Gamesm qualifying for a bronze medal. At age 21, she retired from judo and moved to California to eventually train in mixed martial arts. Though Ronda had quite a modest start to her career, working three jobs, including as a bartender, to support herself.

In 2010, Ronda made her official MMA debut. She then became the first female fighter to get signed by the UFC and be part of the first women’s bout at UFC 157.

Thanks to years of dedication and hard work in the ring, Ronda was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

What Is Ronda Rousey’s Net Worth?

Ronda currently has a net worth of $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Gina Carano’s Net Worth?

Gina currently boasts a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Is the 2026 Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight?

Ronda and Gina are going head to head on May 16, 2026, in Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast.