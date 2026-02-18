When Is the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight? Date, Time & How to Watch

Image Credit: Netflix

More than a decade after fans first debated the dream matchup, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are officially stepping back into the cage. The two pioneers of women’s MMA will come out of retirement for a historic superfight, reigniting one of the sport’s most talked-about rivalries.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey said in a statement to ESPN. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”

Here’s everything to know about the fighters and how to watch their long-awaited showdown.

Who Is Ronda Rousey?

Rousey is a former UFC bantamweight champion and one of the most influential athletes in women’s MMA history. Before entering the Octagon, she made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo (bronze). She transitioned to MMA shortly after and quickly rose to prominence in Strikeforce before becoming the UFC’s inaugural women’s bantamweight champion in 2012.

Rousey defended her title six times and became known for her dominance, particularly her signature armbar finishes, helping bring women’s MMA into the mainstream. After back-to-back losses in 2015 and 2016, she stepped away from the sport. Rousey later joined WWE, where she became a multi-time women’s champion and headlined WrestleMania, while also appearing in films such as The Expendables 3 and Furious 7.

Who Is Gina Carano?

Carano is widely regarded as one of the original faces of women’s mixed martial arts. Competing professionally from 2006 to 2009, she fought in EliteXC and Strikeforce and helped draw mainstream attention to the sport at a time when women’s MMA was still fighting for visibility. She compiled a 7-1 record before losing to Cris Cyborg in her final bout in 2009, after which she transitioned into acting.

Carano built a successful Hollywood career, starring in films like Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, and later gained renewed fame as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. However, she was removed from the Disney+ series in 2021 following controversial social media posts that sparked backlash and accusations of offensive and inflammatory rhetoric. Carano denied wrongdoing and later filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

When Is the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight?

Rousey and Carano are set to meet in the ring on May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The bout will be sanctioned under unified MMA rules, contested at featherweight (145 lbs) over five rounds.

How Can I Watch the Rousey vs. Carano Fight?

The highly anticipated matchup will be streamed live globally on Netflix, marking the streaming platform’s first live MMA event. Subscribers will be able to watch the fight in real time as part of their Netflix plan.