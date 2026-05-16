Gina Carano Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Actress & MMA Fighter Make?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Gina Carano has built a unique career spanning mixed martial arts and Hollywood. The former MMA star became one of the sport’s early breakout fighters before transitioning to acting, landing roles in films and television projects including The Mandalorian. Over the years, Carano has remained a headline-making figure both inside and outside the entertainment world.

Now, she’s back in the spotlight once again thanks to a major sports announcement. Carano is set to return to the cage for a highly anticipated fight against fellow MMA star Ronda Rousey, bringing renewed attention to her career and finances. As excitement builds around the blockbuster matchup, many fans are wondering how much Carano stands to earn from the fight and what her overall net worth looks like today.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered everything to know about Carano’s net worth, acting career and the fight with Rousey.

How Much Money Will Gina Carano Make From Her Fight With Ronda Rousey?

The exact purse for Carano’s upcoming fight with Rousey has not been publicly confirmed. However, the bout is expected to be a major payday for both fighters. The matchup is scheduled for May 16, 2026 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and will stream live on Netflix as the platform’s first MMA event, which has significantly increased interest in the fight.

The event is being promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, and both fighters reportedly sought a bigger payout than what they were offered by the UFC, which is one reason the fight moved to Netflix instead.

While Carano’s official purse has not been disclosed, analysts expect the fighters to earn multi-million-dollar payouts, potentially including bonuses tied to streaming performance or event revenue. The bout also marks Carano’s first professional MMA fight since 2009, making it one of the most anticipated comeback fights in women’s MMA history.

What Is Gina Carano’s Net Worth?

Carano’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Has Gina Carano Made as an Actress?

Carano’s acting career began after she retired from MMA and moved into action films. Her first major starring role was in the 2011 action movie Haywire, which helped launch her Hollywood career.

She later appeared in major projects such as Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool and Extraction. Carano also gained widespread attention for playing Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although the exact salaries from her acting roles have not been publicly disclosed, her work in blockbuster films and a popular streaming series significantly boosted her profile and earnings.

Why Did Disney Fire Gina Carano?

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in February 2021 after several controversial social media posts sparked widespread backlash online. One post compared the treatment of conservatives in modern U.S. politics to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust, which critics said was offensive and inappropriate. The controversy quickly led to a social media campaign calling for her removal from the show.

Lucasfilm, the company behind The Mandalorian, announced that Carano was no longer employed by the studio and described her posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

In 2024, Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, claiming she was wrongfully fired for her political views. The case was financially backed by Elon Musk, and the dispute ultimately ended in a settlement in 2025.