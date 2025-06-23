Jake Paul’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Money Does He Make?

Jake Paul is no longer just a YouTuber—he’s a full-fledged entertainment and business mogul making waves across sports, media, and entrepreneurship.

On November 15, 2024, he stepped into the ring with 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson in a highly publicized Netflix event. The fight went the full eight rounds, each lasting two minutes, and Paul secured a unanimous decision victory. Now 28 years old and preparing for his next major bout, Paul continues to build his empire. Here’s a closer look at his current net worth, career highlights, and how much he made from stepping into the ring with Tyson.

What Is Jake Paul’s Net Worth?

Paul’s estimated net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Are Jake Paul’s Main Sources of Income?

Paul first rose to prominence in 2013 by posting short-form videos on the now-defunct Vine platform, quickly amassing millions of followers and billions of views. He later transitioned his viral content skills to YouTube in 2014, where he launched his own channel known for its controversial pranks, practical jokes, and hip-hop content.

In 2015, Paul expanded his career to television, signing on for the Disney Channel’s teen series Bizaardvark.

However, his relationship with Disney ended in 2017 amid growing media scrutiny over his provocative YouTube stunts, including setting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool at his Los Angeles mansion.

Paul’s fame skyrocketed further when he entered the world of celebrity boxing, a trend started by his older brother Logan Paul, who fought English influencer KSI in a pay-per-view amateur match in Manchester in 2018. Two years later, the younger brother made his professional boxing debut, facing English YouTuber AnEsonGib in a highly publicized undercard fight alongside a world middleweight title bout.

Paul’s most recent fight before facing Tyson was a July 20, 2024, bout against former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Originally, the date set for the Tyson match (which was postponed due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up), Paul chose to stay active and fought Perry instead, winning by TKO in the sixth round.

Up next, Paul is set to face former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The 10-round cruiserweight match is being billed as Paul’s toughest test yet against a seasoned professional boxer.

How Much Did Jake Paul Get Paid for the Netflix Fight?

Although the promoters of the event—Most Valuable Promotions—and the Texas Athletic Commission did not disclose the fighters’ purses, estimates from DraftKings Network and other sources suggest Paul earned around $40 million for the fight, a figure he seemingly confirmed in a pre-fight interview.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said at the press conference.

The social media influencer, who has almost 29 million followers on Instagram alone, is also the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company that promoted the event in partnership with Netflix.

How Much Did Mike Tyson Get Paid for the Netflix Fight?

In contrast, online sources, including DraftKings Network, estimated that Tyson earned around $20 million.

Compared to his previous earnings, the difference in pay is significant. After being released on parole and returning to boxing in 1995, Tyson earned $30 million for each of his next four matches. This included the infamous 1997 bout against Evander Holyfield, in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s right ear. Tyson was disqualified from the fight, had his boxing license revoked, and was fined $3 million, but he was allowed to keep his purse from the fight.

When Was Mike Tyson’s Last Fight?

The former heavyweight world champion had not fought in a professional bout since 2005, when he suffered a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride. Since then, Tyson has participated in exhibition matches, including a 2020 showdown against fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.