Is Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? What Happened to Her Cameo

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is truly one of cinema’s most groundbreaking events this year. With the original main cast members returning to the big screen, buzz quickly skyrocketed last summer when glamorous New York City set shots circulated online, and one report surfaced about Sydney Sweeney making a potential cameo in the sequel.

Now that the select few audiences were able to watch the new film, did Sydney make the final cut, or was her cameo removed? Here’s what we know about it.

Did Sydney Sweeney Have a Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo?

Yes. According ot multiple outlets, Sydney was heading to the set over the summer of 2025 for a brief cameo in the movie.

Entertainment Weekly reported on April 21, 2026, that the Housemaid star was supposed to appear at the beginning of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a brief scene as one of Emily’s (Emily Blunt) celebrity clients that she’s dressing at the Dior offices. Sydney played herself in the three-minute scene, per EW.

Was Sydney Sweeney’s Devil Wears Prada 2 Cameo Cut?

Yes, according to EW, Sydney’s cameo did not make the final cut because her brief scene didn’t work “structurally with the rest of the sequence,” a source told the publication. The creative team behind the film, however, was “grateful” for Sydney’s participation, and the decision to remove her was “difficult” for them, the outlet reported.

At the time that Sydney was reportedly seen heading to the movie set, the Euphoria actress faced backlash over her American Eagle “Great Jeans” campaign. The controversy garnered political division, and Sydney eventually spoke out about the criticism.

“I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” Sydney told People in December 2025. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

She continued, “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” she says. “In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently, I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.”

Which Celebrities Appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

In addition to main stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Blunt, other actors who joined The Devil Wears Prada 2 were Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, Patrick Brammall, Rachel Bloom and Kenneth Branagh.