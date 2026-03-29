How Many People Protested at ‘No Kings’ March 2026? Rally Numbers

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The nationwide “No Kings” demonstration returned on March 28, 2026, and protesters showed up in record numbers. The rally, which first launched in 2025, made a remarkable comeback on Saturday with even more demonstrators than before.

Led by a coalition of progressive groups, the “No Kings” movement aims to peacefully protest against Donald Trump and his administration.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty,” the “No Kings” site reads.

Find out how many people protested in the “No Kings” rally on March 28, 2026, and more about the movement here.

Videos of massive No Kings protest crowds across the country are going viral.pic.twitter.com/ehqlGspFFv — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 28, 2026

What Does No Kings Mean? The Protests Explained

The purpose of the “No Kings” rally is to “fight dictatorship,” according to the demonstration’s website.

“‘No Kings” is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon,” the site explains. “Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together. Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People — the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

How Many People Protested in No Kings March 2026?

Organizers said more than 3,100 protests were registered in all 50 states, which was about 500 more rallies than in October 2025. Anywhere between 8 and 9 million people were reported to have protested on March 28, 2026, which was roughly 2 million more than the previous demonstration.

Which Celebrities Went to the March 2026 No Kings Protests?

Multiple celebrities showed up for the March 28, 2026, “No Kings” protests, including Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Al Sharpton and Bruce Springsteen.

Fonda, who attended the St. Paul, Minnesota, rally, read a statement from Renee Good‘s wife about “radical kindness.” Good was fatally shot in January by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation.

When Is the Next No Kings Rally?

It’s unclear when the next “No Kings” demonstration will take place.