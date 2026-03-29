When Is the Next No Kings Protest 2026? What Organizers Have Said So Far

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The “No Kings” movement has expanded since it began last year following Donald Trump‘s inauguration. The grassroots coalition, created by multiple progressive organizations, denounces dictatorship and protests the actions of the Republican president and his administration.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute,” the “No Kings” site reads. “But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Adding that their label is “more than just a slogan,” the “No Kings” website notes that it “is the foundation our nation was built upon.”

“Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together,” the platform explains. “Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People — the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

Learn everything we know so far about the ‘No Kings’ movement and when the next rally could take place.

When Is the Next No Kings Protest?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear when the next “No Kings” demonstration will be. March 28 was the last day for the nationwide rally listed on the “No Kings” website, but since more protesters have shown up for each one, there will likely be another protest in the near future.

How Many People Protested at the March 2026 No Kings Rally?

Somewhere between 8 and 9 million protesters showed up for the March 28, 2026, rally across the U.S., organizers said. More than 3,000 protests were registered to take place in all 50 states, which was an increase from the October 2025 demonstration.

Which Celebrities Attended the March 2026 No Kings Protest?

Hollywood has shown support for the “No Kings” demonstration since it first launched in 2025. At the most recent rally, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Al Sharpton and Bruce Springsteen were among the most famous faces to attend.

At the St. Paul, Minnesota, “No Kings” rally, Fonda read a statement from Renee Good‘s wife. Good was fatally shot earlier this year by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation.