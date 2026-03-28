What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean? Learn About Its Purpose Here

On March 28, 2026, countless people across the country joined “No Kings” protests against Donald Trump‘s administration. From Los Angeles to New York City, and to small corners around the nation, the demonstrations peaked amid ongoing dissent with the president’s agenda and his administration’s actions.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movement’s goals — or how it’s evolving — here’s what “No Kings” really means below.

How Many ‘No Kings’ Protests Were There Today?

According to multiple outlets, more than 3,000 “No Kings” protests took place in all 50 states on March 28, 2026.

What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean?

According to protest organizers, the “No Kings” movement “is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

Organizers added that all “No Kings” mobilizations “adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

The term “No Kings” is also a reference to a leader’s alleged monarchical or authoritarian actions. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo attended a New York City protest on Saturday and told MSNBC why he and many other celebrities showed up.

“Because we see our democracy is in real trouble,” Mark said. “We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don’t seen an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders, with the refusal to obey court orders, kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here legally, people who their children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

Will There Be Another ‘No Kings’ Protest?

It’s currently unclear when the next “No Kings” demonstration will take place, but organizers have hosted them multiple times in 2025. So, it’s likely that another protest will take place sometime this year.