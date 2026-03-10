Who Are the NFL Free Agents of 2026? News on Signings & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 NFL free agency period is underway, giving teams across the league the chance to reshape their rosters ahead of the upcoming football season. Each offseason, players whose contracts have expired can negotiate new ones with any team, leading to a flurry of signings, trades and franchise tag decisions. This year’s group includes several high-profile veterans and younger stars, with some already signing new deals while others remain available on the open market.

One of the most newsworthy names amid the free agent period is Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Miami Dolphins released. He is reportedly signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile Travis Kelce, one of the league’s biggest names, is expected to play another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce’s return to the team came months after rumors spread about his future retirement.

During a March 2026 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, Travis discussed what he’d miss the most whenever he does hang up his gear.

“Man, I think it’s just those those moments in the big games, man,” the tight end said. “The feeling of having to rise to the occasion, be there for, you know, 70,000, that are all counting on you out there, outside of just the guys that you go to war with, you guys go to battle with, man. Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle, you know, in the playoffs and all the big games out there, man, that’s a feeling that I know I’ll never get again. And those are the things that you cherish the most.”

Below, see some of the notable free agents and which ones have reportedly signed with different teams so far.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones

Kyler Murray

Malik Willis (reportedly signed with the Miami Dolphins)

Running Backs

Breece Hall (franchise tagged)

Kenneth Walker III (reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs)

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill

Mike Evans (reportedly joining the San Francisco 49ers)

George Pickens (franchise tagged)

Romeo Doubs

Rashid Shaheed (re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks)

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts (franchise tagged)

Offensive Line

Tyler Linderbaum (signed with the Las Vegas Raiders)

Rasheed Walker

Defensive Players

Trey Hendrickson

Marshon Lattimore

Trevon Diggs

Khalil Mack

Devin Lloyd (signed with the Carolina Panthers)

When Does Football Season Start?

The 2026-2027 NFL season will officially begin on September 10, 2026.