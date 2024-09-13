Who Is Tua Tagovailoa? 5 Things About the Dolphins Player

Image Credit: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently made headlines following an injury during Thursday Night Football, where he left the field at Hard Rock Stadium with a concussion while playing against the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old athlete has been in the NFL for several years and has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career. This latest concussion, which occurred during the third quarter, contributed to Miami’s 31-10 loss.

His coach, Mike McDaniel, expressed his concern the day after the game, on Thursday, September 12, saying, “My thought was concern, and I was just worried about my guy. It’s not something you ever want to be a part of; you hope not to.” He went on to add, per ESPN, “The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. We just need to evaluate and just worry about my teammate. … ”

While Miami’s star quarterback has previously contemplated his career due to these injuries, here are five facts about the NFL star compiled by HollywoodLife:

Damar Hamlin hits Tua very hard and he's down on the field big time #NFL #Tua hope you are ok man pic.twitter.com/j6fdnwZXgq — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 13, 2024

Where Was Tua Born?

Tua, whose full name is Tuanigamanuolepola Donny Tagovailoa, was born in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

When Was Tua Born?

The quarterback was born on March 2, 1998.

How Long Has Tua Been in the NFL?

Tua entered the NFL in 2020 when he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins as the fifth pick in the first round. Since joining the team, he has accumulated a total of 13,122 passing yards, with his best performance in 2023, where he achieved 4,624 yards. Before his NFL career, he played college football at the University of Alabama, alongside Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

How Many Times Has Tua Been Diagnosed with a Concussion?

Aside from the September 12 game, Tua has suffered multiple concussions in the past. He had one in 2022, also against the Bills, but was later cleared to return to the game. Later that season, he experienced two more concussions, one against the Cincinnati Bengals and another against the Green Bay Packers.

According to Fox News 13 Tampa Bay, the athlete shared in April 2023 that he had thought about what his future might look like after his past injuries and whether he would leave the game to prevent further injuries. “I think I considered it for a time,” he said.

Is He Married?

Tua has been married to Annah Gore since July 2022. Since their marriage, they have welcomed two children, Ace and Maisey.