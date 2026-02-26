Is Hillary Clinton Mentioned in the Epstein Files? Unpacking Her Deposition

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton appeared in front of the House Oversight Committee on February 26, 2026, to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased child sex offender, with whom her husband, Bill Clinton, was close years ago. She released a statement insisting that she had “no idea” about the “criminal activities” by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. So, does this mean Hillary was mentioned in the Epstein files?

Learn about the situation below.

Did Hillary Clinton Know Jeffrey Epstein?

According to the former Secretary of State, she does “not recall” ever meeting Epstein.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary insisted in her statement. “I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices.”

Here is my opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today. pic.twitter.com/NZSF2epcI5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2026

Why Did Hillary Clinton Have to Testify in the Epstein Investigation?

Hillary’s testimony is part of the government’s investigation into the Epstein files, which have been released in batches over the past several months of Donald Trump‘s presidency.

“[Y]ou have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers,” Hillary’s statement to the House Oversight Committee read. “If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.”

Is Hillary Clinton in the Epstein Files?

Hillary’s name is mentioned in the Epstein files, but she never had direct communication with him. Her husband, Bill, however, admittedly flew on Epstein’s plane several times, though he’s maintained that he never visited the deceased sex offender’s island.

Hillary is not linked to any of Epstein’s crimes or other wrongdoings.