Figure Skating Olympics 2026 Schedule: Free Skate, Short Programs & How to Watch Each

When it comes to the Winter Olympics, one of the most talked-about winter events is figure skating. The beautifully difficult sport involves revolutionary jumps, high-speed spins and graceful glides as the ice becomes the stage for each skater. Since the team event ended earlier this month, viewers have been patiently awaiting the individual rounds: men’s and women’s free skate, the short program and the pairs event.

See the full figure skating schedule and details on how to watch each event below.

How to Watch the Figure Skating Olympics 2026 Programs

NBC is providing live coverage of each 2026 Olympic sport, including men’s and women’s figure skating events. Viewers can also livestream each event on Peacock and can rewatch them on the streamer. NBC will also re-air each event several hours after it broadcasts live on the station.

Figure Skating Olympics 2026 Schedule: Start Times & Dates

The following consists of the remainder of the 2026 Olympic figure skating schedule:

February 13:

Men’s Free Skate: 12:45 p.m. ET

February 15:

Pairs Short: 1:30 p.m. ET

February 16:

Pairs Free: 1:45 p.m. ET

February 17

Women’s Short Program: 12:30 p.m. ET

February 19

Women’s Free Skate: 1:00 p.m. ET

February 22:

Exhibition Gala: 2:00 p.m.

Which Figure Skaters Are Competing in the Olympic Events?

Team USA consists of several highly skilled figure skaters and ice dancers. On the men’s individual side is the “Quad God” Ilia Malinin, Andrew Torgashev and Maxim Naumov. The women include the “Blade Angels” Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito and Alysa Liu.

The pairs of Team USA are Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe. The ice dancers are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko and Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik.

Husband-and-wife duo Chock and Bates already took home the silver medal for the ice dance competition. Team USA also won the gold medal in the team event earlier this month.