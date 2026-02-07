Olympic Medal Count 2026 So Far for Team USA & Other Countries

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics commenced on February 6, and since then, it’s been game on. Each country is vying for the gold as they represent their nations. Athletes from around the world are competing in several winter sports, either by carving up the ice or hitting the slopes.

With multiple recognizable stars such as Lindsey Vonn competing, viewers have been tuning into their local NBC stations and Peacock to watch each match and its outcome. So, as of right now, who has the most medals so far in the 2026 Olympics?

Find out the updated Olympic medal count here for Team USA, Canada, Italy and more countries as everyone goes for the gold.

Which Country Has the Most Athletes in the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina?

Team USA has the most athletes — 235, including three alternates — in this year’s Winter Olympics, followed by Canada, which has 211 athletes, per CBS News. Host country Italy has the third most athletes with 195.

Updated Olympic Medal Count 2026

The following consists of the updated medal count for the 2026 Olympics at the time of publication:

Gold Medal:

Sweden – 1

Switzerland – 1

Silver Medal:

Sweden – 1

Italy – 1

Bronze Medal

Italy – 1

Norway – 1

So far, Team USA and Canada have yet to medal in the Olympics. Host nation Italy currently holds a silver and a bronze medal, and Sweden, Switzerland and Norway’s teams have earned a few as well.

Olympics 2026 Schedule for Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Hockey & More

The following list contains the dates for each Winter Olympic sport:

Ice Hockey

February 5–22: Women’s tournament followed by the men’s competition

Figure Skating

February 6–19: Team event, ice dance, singles, and pairs programs

Snowboarding

February 6–21: Slopestyle, halfpipe, snowboard cross, big air and parallel giant slalom

Alpine Skiing

February 7–18: Downhill, slalom and combined alpine skiing take place at the Stelvio and Tofane venues

Speed Skating

February 7–21: Speed skating races, including distance and sprint events

Luge

February 7–12: Luge runs in men’s, women’s, doubles and team relay

Skeleton

February 13–20: Men’s and women’s skeleton heats and medal events

Bobsleigh

February 14–22: Two-man, two-woman and four-man events

Ski Mountaineering

February 8–21: This sport makes its Olympic debut

Closing Ceremony