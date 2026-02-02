Search

Is Lindsey Vonn Out of the Winter Olympics 2026? Update on Whether She’s Competing

Lindsey suffered a serious fall during her last downhill race in late January, so is she competing in the Olympics?

February 2, 2026 5:14PM EST
Is Lindsey Vonn Out of the Winter Olympics 2026? Update on Whether She'll Compete
Image Credit: Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn suffered from a crash during her last downhill race just days before the 2026 Olympic Games. As viewers watched her clutch her knee in pain down the slope, many wondered if competing was even possible.

Below, get an update on Lindsey’s 2026 Olympic chances.

What Happened to Lindsey Vonn? Her Injury

Lindsey lost control during a downhill race on January 30, 2026, and crashed. There was low visibility on the slopes that day, and she got tangled in the safety nets on her way down. After receiving medical assistance, Lindsey was able to get back up but clutched her knee while making her way down the hill.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee,” Lindsey wrote in an Instagram update that day to her fans. “I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.”

She went on to call it a “very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.”

“My Olympic dream is not over,” Lindsey insisted. “Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”

Is Lindsey Vonn Out of the 2026 Winter Olympics?

No, Lindsey has not been ruled out of the Olympics. Her personal head coach, Chris Knight, said she was “preparing” for the Olympic Games, which have also been labeled as Milano Cortina 2026.

“No, she is not racing today but preparing for Cortina as usual,” Chris wrote in a text message to the Associated Press.

How Is Lindsey Vonn’s Injury Now?

Lindsey’s injury appears to still be a problem, as she skipped a race on January 31.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to race today… wishing all my teammates a great race,” the Olympian wrote in an Instagram post that day. “Thank you for all of the love and support I have received. Means the world to me. Doing my best right now….”