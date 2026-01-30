Search

Lindsey Vonn Pre-Olympics Ski Crash: Injury & Recovery Updates

Lindsey had to be airlifted from the downhill race after crashing. This was her final test run before the Winter Olympics. Find out how she's doing now.

January 30, 2026 11:52AM EST
Lindsey Vonn Pre-Olympics Ski Crash: Injury & Recovery Updates
Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted from her final downhill race before the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her January 30, 2026, crash concerned onlookers and viewers, as many wondered if she would make it to the Milano Cortina Games this year. Fortunately, the ski champion was able to update her social media followers on her condition post-crash.

Below, find out what happened to Lindsey and how she’s doing now.

How Old Is Lindsey Vonn Now?

Lindsey is currently 41 years old.

What Happened to Lindsey Vonn? Pre-Olympics Crash

On January 30, Lindsey lost control while trying to land a jump. She and the other skiers were competing in difficult conditions with low visibility.

Viewers looked on as Lindsey got tangled in the safety nets after the failed jump. Though she was able to get back up after receiving medical attention, she continued in visible pain, clutching her knee as she made her way down the slope.

Does Lindsey Vonn Have an Injury From the Crash?

Yes, Lindsey confirmed she injured her left knee in the crash. In a January 30 Instagram statement, she wrote, “I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams. This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.”

Will Lindsey Vonn Make it to the Winter Olympics 2026?

There is no guarantee that Lindsey will make the 2026 Olympic team, but she assured fans that she was not giving up on her goal to return.

“My Olympic dream is not over,” she insisted in her Instagram caption. ‘Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”