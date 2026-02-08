Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Crash: What Happened to Her at Milano Cortina 2026?

Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted from her final downhill race before the 2026 Winter Olympics. Her January 30, 2026, crash concerned onlookers and viewers, as many wondered if she would make it to the Milano Cortina Games this year. Fortunately, the ski champion was able to go through with the games, but she ended up crashing seconds into the downhill final on February 8.

Below, find out what happened to Lindsey and how she’s doing now.

How Old Is Lindsey Vonn Now?

Lindsey is currently 41 years old.

What Happened to Lindsey Vonn? Pre-Olympics Crash

On January 30, Lindsey lost control while trying to land a jump. She and the other skiers were competing in difficult conditions with low visibility.

Viewers looked on as Lindsey got tangled in the safety nets after the failed jump. Though she was able to get back up after receiving medical attention, she continued in visible pain, clutching her knee as she made her way down the slope.

Lindsey Vonn crashed in her final downhill race before the Winter Olympics on Friday and was airlifted from the course for medical checks, a troubling turn for the 41-year-old U.S. ski star just a week before the Milan Cortina Games. pic.twitter.com/9B8WI9yGb9 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2026

Did Lindsey Vonn Have an Injury From the Pre-Olympics Crash?

Yes, Lindsey confirmed she ruptured her ACL as a result of the crash. In a January 30 Instagram statement, she wrote, “I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams. This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.”

Did Lindsey Vonn Make it to the Winter Olympics 2026?

Lindsey assured fans that she was not giving up on her goal to return to the Olympics.

“My Olympic dream is not over,” she insisted in her Instagram caption. ‘Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”

By the beginning of February, she was preparing to compete in the Olympics, even sharing a video of her working out despite that ACL injury. In the caption, she vowed, “I’m not giving up.”

What Happened to Lindsey Vonn at Milano Cortina 2026?

Unfortunately, less than 10 days after her pre-games injury, Lindsey crashed during the women’s downhill final on February 8, likely ending the rest of her 2026 Olympic run at Milano Cortina.

BREAKING: WATCH: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic downhill run ended in disaster as she crashed early in the race, crushing her chances of winning a medal. The dramatic moment was captured on video. pic.twitter.com/v9wShvl0jh — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) February 8, 2026

It was a frightening scene that day as onlookers saw Lindsey lose control after unsuccessfully landing a jump. She tumbled down the hill until coming to a stop, seemingly wincing in pain. The crowd fell silent as she was airlifted from the slope.